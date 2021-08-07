Delhi University Makes Planting Trees Part of UG, PG Curriculum

Delhi University has made planting a tree compulsory for all its student as part of the curriculum for the new academic year. Undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil, and PhD students will have to plant at least one tree.

They will be scientifically monitored and evaluated by their respective colleges and departments. The aim is that students “contribute to society and towards better environmental protection," the varsity said in a press release.

“For the first time, we all realised the value of oxygen and the pandemic has taught us many things. Therefore, we need to fight the challenges together and get ready ourselves to combat future problems. Planting millions of suitable trees and creating a natural ecosystem is one of the best ways and this can be achieved faster through massive students participation," Vice-Chancellor Prof PC Joshi, Delhi University said.

Lakhs of students from different parts of the country are admitted to DU and these students will be called ‘climate warriors’, added Joshi.

Planting and maintenance of trees will create a big supply chain in creating jobs at a different level as well as yield several valuable products that will, in turn, provide suitable income at a different level, he added. Moreover, “we have a responsibility towards fulfilling UN SDG Goals," Joshi said.

