Delhi University NCWEB 6th Cut-off List Released for B.Com, BA; Details at du.ac.in

DU NCWEB 6th cutoff | The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) of the University of Delhi on Saturday released its sixth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. Those students who are willing to apply must visit the official website of the university at du.ac.in. For the unversed NCWEB are weekend classes for females.

The admission process for those who meet the cut off will begin from December 12 and conclude on December 14. The admission process will be conducted online between 10 am to 5 pm at the respective teaching centres.

Meanwhile, admissions in regular colleges of the university are also underway. The process will go till December 31.

The sixth cutoff list that has been released includes the list of percentage required for admission in various colleges. The list includes the cut off for admission in BA (programme) and B.Com courses of Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board for the academic year 2020-21

Here is a list of cut-offs that have been released on the official website:

NCWEB 6th cut-off: B.Com

1. Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 55%

2. Aryabhatta College – 62%

3. College of Vocational Studies – 62%

4. Deen Dayal Upadhyay College – 70%

5. Dr BR Ambedkar College – 64%

6. JDM College – 70%

7. Kalindi College – 68%

8. Lakshmi Bai College – 68%

9. Maharaja Agrasen College – 69%

10. Maitreyi College – 74%

11. PGDAV College – 68%

12. Rajdhani College – 67%

13. Satyawati College – 65%

14. SPM College – 68%

15. Vivekananda College – 72%

16. Miranda House – 84%

NCWEB 6th cut-off: BA Economics + Political Science

1. Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 55%

2. Bhagini Nivedita College – 52%

3. College of Vocational Studies – 61%

4. Dr Ambedkar College – 66%

5. JDM Collge – 73%

6. Kalindi College – 70%

7. Maharaja Agrasen College – 70%

8. PGDAV College – 68%

9. Ramanujan College – 68%

10. Satyawati College – 66%

11. Vivekananda College – 71%

12. Miranda House – 88%

NCWEB 6th cut-off: History + Political Science

1. Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 55%

2. College of Vocational Studies – 60%

3. Dr BR Ambedkar College – 74%

4. JDM College – 72%

5. Maharaja Agrasen College – 72%

6. PGDAV College – 68%

7. Ramanujan College – 65%

8. Satyawati College – 68%