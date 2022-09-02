Delhi University has launched the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS), a unique internship opportunity for students enrolled in UG and PG courses. It will come to effect from the academic year 2022-2023. The objective of VCIS is to impart training on soft and hard skills by integrating cognitive knowledge with experiential learning, the varsity said in an official notice.

Altogether it will help students broaden their mental faculties by learning skills and inculcating a sense of responsibility towards the University system. Students with creative ideas, abilities, and skills for resolving problems will be instrumental in bringing systemic and all-inclusive changes to the University system.

There are two kinds of internships under VCIS, Internship and Summer Internship. All expenses and stipends related with VCIS will be drawn from University Student Welfare Fund.

Eligibility for VCIS:

– All bonafide full-time regular students of the University of Delhi studying in any course/stream at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels are eligible to apply for the Summer Internship as well as Regular Internship programmes.

– The total proposed number of interns in both categories is 200.

Period of internship for VCIS:

– Summer internship offered during summer vacation will be of eight weeks and may contain a flexible 15-20 hours per week.

– Internship during the academic session may contain a flexible 8 – 10 hours per week.

– VCIS can be availed by a student only once during a course of study at the University of Delhi.

– Maximum period of an internship shall not exceed six months under any circumstances from the time of joining.

Incentives under VCIS:

Experience Certificate: A certificate will be provided to the student from the Dean of Students’ Welfare at the end of the internship tenure subject to the appraisal report from the concerned employing Department/Centers/Institutes.

Stipend for VCIS:

– Interns will be paid Rs 5,000 per month.

– Summer Interns will be paid Rs 10,000 per month.

– Stipend will be enhanced by 5 per cent each financial year.

Specific Domains/Area of Interest available under VCIS:

Vice Chancellor’s Internship Schemes will be extended to all such Departments/ Centers/ Institutes of the University of Delhi:

– Vice Chancellor’s Office/ Pro Vice Chancellor’s Office/Office of Dean of Colleges/ Director South Campus Office/ Proctor Office/ Office of Dean Students’ Welfare/Registrar’s Office

– Central Reference Library/ Science Library/ Departmental Libraries/ Departmental Labs

– Examination Branch/ Admission Branch/ Research Council, Sports Council

– Equal Opportunity Cell – including readers -writers for visually challenged

– Cluster Innovation Centre /Institute of Life Long Learning/ WSDC/ Centre of Global Studies, etc.

– SOL, NCWEB

– Any other as approved by the competent authority.

Process for hiring interns for VCIS:

The nodal office for facilitating the VCIS at the University of Delhi is the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW) office. DSW office is entrusted with the responsibility to collaborate with various Departments/Centers/institutes within the University of Delhi and facilitate them with the services of interns. A request letter for hiring Interns from the Departments/Centers/Institutes should be sent to the Dean of Students’ Welfare office.

