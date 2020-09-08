Delhi University Open Book Exam 2020: Tests to Begin From September 14, Safety Guidelines Issued

After several rounds of debates and discussions, the Delhi University has announced that it will be conducting Open Book Examination (OBE) from September 14. The varsity issued an official notification issue on safety guidelines and precautions to be followed by students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the health ministry, the colleges will implement social distancing measures and maintain Standard of hygiene as per the Government of India guidelines in the current situation of COVID-19,” the notification read.

The order also stated that all candidates appearing tests at examination centres will have to submit a self-declaration certificate. For these students, the centre will arrange queue manager and floor masks. Candidates will have to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet at all time.

Candidates and staff members will be required to undergo thermal scanning, wear masks at the exam centres. The seating area for candidates will be thoroughly sanitised.

Authorities will conduct manual attendance using unique paper code to record date and session of the examination. To keep the answer sheets, students will be given a tray. The examination will be conducted in a manner to ensure no-touch policy.

The candidates will receive the question papers for each session on their registered e-mail. Those who fail to receive the question paper can download the same from the online portal of the examination branch.