Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Delhi University Open Book Exam 2020: Tests to Begin From September 14, Safety Guidelines Issued

The candidates will receive the question papers for each session on their registered e-mail. Those who fail to receive the question paper can download the same from the online portal of the examination branch.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 8, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
delhi university
File photo of Delhi University.

After several rounds of debates and discussions, the Delhi University has announced that it will be conducting Open Book Examination (OBE) from September 14. The varsity issued an official notification issue on safety guidelines and precautions to be followed by students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the health ministry, the colleges will implement social distancing measures and maintain Standard of hygiene as per the Government of India guidelines in the current situation of COVID-19,” the notification read.

The order also stated that all candidates appearing tests at examination centres will have to submit a self-declaration certificate. For these students, the centre will arrange queue manager and floor masks. Candidates will have to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet at all time.

Candidates and staff members will be required to undergo thermal scanning, wear masks at the exam centres. The seating area for candidates will be thoroughly sanitised.

Authorities will conduct manual attendance using unique paper code to record date and session of the examination. To keep the answer sheets, students will be given a tray. The examination will be conducted in a manner to ensure no-touch policy.

The candidates will receive the question papers for each session on their registered e-mail. Those who fail to receive the question paper can download the same from the online portal of the examination branch.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading