1-min read

Delhi University Open Book Exam 2020: DU Releases Revised Date Sheet at du.ac.in, Mock Tests to Begin Tomorrow

Delhi University Open Book Examination 2020: The open book mode even semester/ final year examinations 2020 were earlier scheduled to begin from July 1. Students can download the timetable according to their year and subjects on the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 3, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
Delhi University Open Book Exam 2020: DU Releases Revised Date Sheet at du.ac.in, Mock Tests to Begin Tomorrow
The Delhi University has decided to revise the datesheet for the Open Book Examination (OBE) for the even semester due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Back on June 27, the Delhi University announced to postpone the OBE for 10 days, notifying the new announcement will be made by July 3.

As per the latest notification released on Friday, DU has provided a revised datesheet for the upcoming examinations, scheduled to begin from July 10 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The open book mode even semester/ final year examinations 2020 were earlier scheduled to begin from July 1. Students can download the timetable according to their year and subjects on the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the DU students can also prepare for the examination by taking the online mock tests which will be available starting July 4. These mock tests will help students understand the types of questions that will be asked in the OBE and how to manage the time. The Delhi University will conduct multiple mock tests for undergraduate and postgraduate students in regular courses, NCWEB as well as SOL from July 4 to 8.

It is important to notice that the time duration of the DU Open Book Examination will be a little different from offline examination. Students will be given a time limit of two hours only to write their answers, while they can take an additional one hour for downloading question papers and scanning, uploading the answer sheets, thus making the total duration to be three hours.

To check the complete year-wise and subject-wise datesheet, click on the direct link here

