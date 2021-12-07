Delhi University PG 3rd Cut-off List Today: How to Check, What's Next

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the DU postgraduate (PG) third merit list 2021 today, December 7 on the official website - du.ac.in. Candidates who make it to the merit list can apply for PG admissions from December 8 to 9. Earlier, the DU PG third merit list 2021 was scheduled to be released on December 3 but later got postponed.

The DU colleges will verify the documents and approve admissions of candidates who apply against the DU PG third merit list between December 8 to 10, up till 5 pm. The payment of fees against the DU PG 3rd merit list can be done till December 11.

DU had earlier extended the admission deadline against the second merit list. As per the official notice issued by the varsity, “Admissions under the Second Admission list of PG programs have been extended till 5 pm, Saturday, December 4. The candidates who were reallocated/shortlisted in the Second Admission List can apply till 5 pm, Friday, December 3 and make payments after approvals till 5 pm of December 4."

DU PG third merit list 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of DU

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the postgraduate admissions section

Step 3. Select the PG programme you applied for

Step 4. The DU PG third merit list 2021 will appear on the screen. Check for your name

Step 5. Save and download the DU PG third merit list 2021 for future reference.

DU PG third merit list 2021: What’s next

Once, the candidate’s name appears on the merit list, the departments or colleges will call him/her to verify the same and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the third merit list between December 8, 10 am to December 9, 5 pm. Once the admissions of the candidates are approved, s/he will have to make payments to reserve the seats. This will be done on December 11, up to 1 pm. If there are any vacant seats left after the third admissions list, DU will release another merit list.

