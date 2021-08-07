Delhi University Plans to Name Upcoming College After Sushma Swaraj

The Delhi University is soon going to name its upcoming college after late union minister Sushma Swaraj. The decision to consider her name has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. According to officials, the final name of the college will be decided by the Academic Council and the Executive Council of the university.

Vikas Gupta, Registrar, Delhi University told news agency PTI, that a facilitation centre and a proposed college whose name has not been decided till now will be constructed in Fatehpur Beri’s Bhatti Kalan Gaon. This will also mark the completion of 100 years of Delhi University. He also mentioned that so far it is not decided whether the college will be women’s only or co-ed.

He went on to add, “The facilitation centre will enable students of DU, living in and around Bhatti Kalan, to complete various processes, including admission, examination with ease without having to travel long distance."

The university also has plans to set up more such centres at different places for the benefit of the students. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education, is going to lay the foundation stone at the facilitation centre on Sunday, August 8. The district administration has allowed 40 bighas of land to the varsity for building the centre. Ramesh Bidhuri, MP, Bharatiya Janata Party is also going to be present at the event.

Sushma Swaraj, Former External Affairs Minister of India passed away at the age of 67 in 2019. The late minister succumbed to cardiac arrest. Sushma was the second woman to hold the post of Union External Affairs Minister after Indira Gandhi.

