Delhi University Receives 1,324 Overseas Applications for 2021-22 Session
1-MIN READ

Delhi University Receives 1,324 Overseas Applications for 2021-22 Session

The Delhi University said it has received a total of 1,324 overseas applications, including 320 from Afghanistan, for the 202122 academic year.

New Delhi, Jul 6: The Delhi University on Tuesday said it has received a total of 1,324 overseas applications, including 320 from Afghanistan, for the 2021-22 academic year. The university’s Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) admission committee said the applications were received from 61 countries.

DU had invited online applications from foreign candidates in April for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. It received 185 applications from Nepal, 156 from Tibet, 10 from Vietnam, seven from Thailand, five from Sri Lanka.

Other applicants are from Bangladesh, China, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, and Jordan among other countries, the committee said.

first published:July 07, 2021, 13:51 IST