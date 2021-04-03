Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Applications Reopen for 1145 Non-Teaching Posts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the online application window for Delhi University Recruitment 2021 for filling the posts of non-teaching staff at recruitment.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates who could not apply earlier can submit the application on or before April 28. A total of 1145 vacant seats for various posts including assistant, junior assistant, stenographer, Hindi translator, senior personal assistant and others has been announced for this recruitment drive.

The application process was closed on March 16, however, it has been re-opened in compliance with the decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

Step 1: Visit the homepage of NTA recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for DU non-teaching staff recruitment

Step 3:Next, click on the application link for DU recruitment 2021

Step 4:Go for new registration

Step 5:Read the instructions carefully and proceed to the next step

Step 6:Key in the required details and pay the application fee

Step 7:Save the system generated user id and password careful for subsequent logins

Step 8:Also, download the confirmation page for future reference

Applicants will have to make a payment of the application fee of Rs 1000. The SC/ST/PwD candidates will have to pay only Rs 600.The applications will be accepted in online mode only. No hard copy of the application form is to be sent to the concerned department.

The eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of a written examination, followed by a personality test. The written exam will be conducted in CBT mode in two sessions. Paper 1 will be an objective type and paper 2 will be a descriptive test of 250 marks each. Candidates will be allotted two hours for each of the papers.