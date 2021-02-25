​Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 1145 Non-teaching Posts on Official Website, Check Details

A notification for the recruitment of the various Non-Teaching Posts in Delhi University (DU) has been published by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online for NTA DU Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website at www.recruitment.nta.nic.in or the DU portal at www.du.ac.in on or before March 16, 2021.

Candidates need to remember that the last day to fill and submit the NTA DU Recruitment 2021application form is March 16, while fees can be paid till March 17, 2021. They will also have to pay aNTA DU Recruitment 2021application fee of Rs 1,000, however, there is relaxation for reserved categories.

The NTA DU Recruitment 2021vacancy is available for 1145 posts including Junior Assistant, Personal Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, Technical Assistant, Stenographer, Library Attendant, Lab Attendant and many more.

NTA DU Recruitment 2021:Important Dates

Applicants can start filling the online application form from February 23, 2021, while the last date of application is March 16. The correction window will open from March 18 to 21. However, the date for the release of admit card and conduction of the examination has not been announced yet.

NTA DU Recruitment 2021:How to apply?

Candidates who are willing to apply for DU Recruitment 2021 can follow the below-mentioned steps to do so.

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking on either of the links mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link present on the homepage

Step 3: Using your unique email Id and mobile number, you need to register yourself online

Step 4: You will now have to fill the online application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: After filling the form you will have to pay the application fee

Step 6: Candidates will then have to select exam city choice and finally submit the form

Step 7: Download a copy of the application form and take a printout of it for future references

NTA DU Recruitment 2021:Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on the online test, Personality test/Interview and Skill Test.Candidates can visit the official website of Delhi University to know further details regarding the eligibility criteria, age, etc.