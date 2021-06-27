Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar for Semesters 5, 6, 7, 8

The Delhi University has released the academic calendar for semesters fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth students. This calendar needs to be followed by those who are enrolled in the undergraduate and post-graduate courses at DU. The classes for semesters five and seven will commence from July 20 and the semesters six and eight will start from January 1, 2022.

The mid semester break for students of semesters five and seven is scheduled to be held between October 10 and 17. The practical examination and preparation leave will start from November 16 and the theory papers will commence from November 30 for semester five and seven. After the theory papers are over the winter break will begin from December 17 and continue till December 31.

For semesters six and eight, the mid semester break will be between March 13 and March 20. The practical exam and preparatory leaves will start from April 28 and the theory papers will start from May 11. After the papers, the summer break will start from May 26 to July 19.

Recently, the varsity had also released the calendar for the first-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As per the revised schedule, the preparatory leaves and practical exams will be conducted between August 3 and 11 and the theory exams will be held from August 12 to 24. After this, there will be a semester break for six days from August 25 to 30.

Meanwhile, the university has also released a notification informing that it is going to set up a COVID care facility in Janki Devi Memorial College and Hansraj College. Apart from that another facility will also be created in one of the campus hostels of the varsity. DU has already held vaccination drives at Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Laxmibai College.

