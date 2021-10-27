Delhi University Releases DUET 2021 Answer Key for MPhil, PhD, How to Raise Objections

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 provisional answer keys and recorded responses for MPhil and PhD programmes has been released on October 26. Candidates, who appeared for DUET 2021, can head to the official website, nta.ac.in/duetexam to check and download the answer key.

DUET 2021 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Open the official of DUET on any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: The link will lead to a new page displaying a PDF file with DUET answer key

Step 4: Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference

If any candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, they can challenge the same by October 27, 11:50 pm. To challenge the answers, they have to pay Rs 200 per question. This payment can be made through any of these platforms — Paytm, net banking, debit, or credit card.

DUET 2021 answer key: How to challenge

Step 1: Open the official website and click on the Answer key Challenge page

Step 2: Log in with your form number and enter the Date of Birth YYYYMMDD

Step 3: A welcome window will appear from where you can download your response sheet and interim answer keys for a particular subject

Step 4: Now, tap on the “Add challenge” option available in the welcome window

Step 5:Key challenge form will appear on the screen

Step 6: The subject and question IDs will be available in the drop-down menu for key challenges form. You are required to select the question Id from the drop-down menu and also pick the appropriate nature of the challenge

Step 7: The candidate can write remarks and upload supporting documents (the file should be less than 30kb in JPEG or JPG).

Step 8: To make a new challenge, once again click on “Add Challenge” and the same procedure will be followed as mentioned above

Step 9: Tap on the option reading - ‘Click here to Pay Fee’

Step 10: Select the Mode of Payment and Pay your fee Rs 200

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) was held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. For any further updates on DUET 2021, the candidates can send in their query at duet@nta.ac.in, or they can contact 011- 40759000.

