Delhi University Releases LLB, LLM 2020 Third Admission List at du.ac.in

The Delhi University (DU) has released the third round admission list for Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) and Master of Law (LLM) programme on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the DU LLB entrance test 2020 and are expecting the results are advised to check the final list at the official wesbite.

Now, the selected candidates for DU LLB third admission list 2020 must remember that they will have to confirm their interest in getting the admission by submitting the course fee before December 20. It will be after this deadline that the varsity will finalise the students getting admitted. Earlier, DU had released the second admission list for LLB 2020 on December 8 and selected candidates were asked to confirm their interest by December 10, 2020.

The entrance test for LLB 2020 was conducted on September 9 and the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the LLB merit list 2020 on November 9. The DU LLB 2020 entrance exam was an objective exam where candidates were asked questions from general knowledge, legal awareness, analytical field and the English language. Shortlisted candidates will be able to secure a seat in the three participating centres under the Faculty of Law at present. These are the Law Centre 1 (LC1), Law Centre 2 (LC2) and the Campus Law Centre (CLC).

Here is the direct link to check the third admission list.

As many as 39 candidates have been mentioned in the third list. The admission category is unreserved and selection have been made on the basis of the DU LLB 2020 entrance test. The list consists of the name of the candidate, their form number, roll number, allotted college, combined rank, final entrance marks, qualifying marking percentage and the category that is applied on them.

The foundation LLB course provided by DU is of three years, while the advanced course is for five years. The annual fee for the programme is Rs 85,000. As it is specified on the official website of the varsity, no student or their guardian “should visit any college or university for any queries/ grievances”.