Delhi University Reopening Soon, IP University Gears up to Welcome Students Back on Campus

With the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) giving a go-ahead for reopening of higher educational institutions, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the varsity will open in a few days and they will formulate a strategy in this regard.

As earlier reported by News18, the DU administration had earlier said that they will not be in a position to allow physical classes till colleges are allowed to function in 100 per cent capacity.

With the latest development, it is expected that the university administration will roll out a reopening plan soon, however, there is no announcement yet on the same. Notably, while many other universities in Delhi including IP University, Ambedkar among others had reopened their campuses in the meanwhile with precautions, DU is yet to reopen. Students have been attending classes from home for nearly two years now.

For the last several months, students have been protesting using different modes demanding the reopening of the campus. Student bodies had alleged that the university is forcing students to be victims of the digital divide. They alleged that not only students without access but also students access to online classes have been facing learning losses.

After the latest development, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) called for a protest outside the VC office on February 7 to demand immediate reopening of Delhi University campus. “Earlier, talks were held with the administration, they always stressed that the universities can’t be opened up because of the guidelines of DDMA," said Abhishek Kumar, co-convenor, SFI Delhi University. With the latest DDMA guidelines, he said they hope the Delhi University will be taking concrete steps towards reopening within seven days.

Reopening of other institutes

Meanwhile, an official from Jamia Millia Islamia said that they will wait for the UGC guidelines and then they will discuss reopening the campus in their Executive Council meeting, as reported by PTI.

Whereas the Delhi government-run Ambedkar University and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will abide by the guidelines, officials said. “We will comply with the guidelines of the government. We have begun the preparations and started sanitizing the campus. Once we get the detailed order, we will issue guidelines for students," said an official from the Ambedkar University. GGSIPU vice-chancellor Dr Mahesh Verma said they will abide by the DDMA guidelines and are geared up to open campus, reported PTI.

