Delhi University Reopens Today for All Students

The University of Delhi reopens today, February 17 for all its students. Those coming to Delhi from outstation will have to quarantine for three days before attending the offline classes. The university administration has asked its affiliated colleges, departments, and faculties to ensure that the students attending classes are vaccinated. It has also asked to promote vaccination among the unvaccinated.

“Outstation students will have to plan to reach Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to the restive college or department," the official notice had said earlier. The varsity is resuming in-person classes after a period of almost two years.

“It is difficult for students in different parts of the country to reach Delhi at a short notice in the prevailing pandemic situation. The appropriate time is required for students to arrange their travel from their respective home towns to Delhi to attend classes in offline mode," the DU notice added.

Several students have been protesting for the reopening of DU for months now. Recently, the DDMA allowed schools, colleges, and universities in the capital to reopen and function at 100 per cent capacity. Following this, several universities and colleges have been opening up in Delhi. DU, however, had been shut and is resume offline classes from today.

Earlier, nine ABVP activists had launched a hunger strike at Delhi University’s North Campus demanding the colleges to reopen. On February 8, students had resorted to chakka jam and indefinite hunger strike demanding in-person classes. Delhi University VC called the protesting students to be “unnecessarily impatient" adding that reopening is a big decision and will be announced after considering several aspects.

