Delhi University Sets-up Control Room Across Colleges for 'Safety and Security' During Holi

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced it will celebrate Holi this year and to ensure the safety and security on the campus, steps have already been initiated for internal and external security arrangements on the campus, hostels and the colleges. The step has been taken “to counter any possible act of hooliganism or rowdy conduct in the name of Holi, particularly those targeting women students," the varsity said in an official notice.

DU has set up a Joint Control Room in North and South campuses of the university. Mobile patrolling by the security staff of university and law enforcement officials round the campus will also be ensured. In addition, Section 144 of CrPC has already been imposed by the law enforcement officials due to COVID-19. It has also made it mandatory to wear mask and follow guidelines. DU further added that the senior police officials have also assured full co-operation.

“Strictest possible disciplinary action will be taken to curb any act of hooliganism and disturbance during Holi under the provisions of University Statues and Ordinances. This is to ensure a sense of safety and security so that the sentiment and dignity of any student & staff is not hurt during the Holi festival," the notice added.

Holi celebrations last almost a week. It will be observed on March 18 this year. “The festivities related with Holi, however, last throughout the week and get reflected in the “Holi mood"," says DU. Further, in coordination with the law and order authorities, Proctorial board, Dean Students’ Welfare office and security personnel, the university has said it will maintain strict vigil and enforce discipline so that nothing untoward happens during the festivities.

Earlier, in 2018 some female students of Lady Sri Ram College of DU were hit with balloons filled with semen. Several students had taken to social media recalling the incident and calling out the vile behaviour during the festivities. Tolino Chishi, a student of LSR had taken to Instagram describing the incident stating, “I didn’t know what semen flinging was, I learnt that today. My kurti tells the tale."

