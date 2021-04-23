Delhi University Sets up COVID-19 Vaccination Centres for Staff

The University of Delhi has opened vaccination centres to provide COVID-19 jab to teaching and non-teaching staff working at the varsity. In an official notice, the university has announced the establishment of two vaccination centres on campus. The university started vaccination facilities at World University Services (WUS) Health Centre (South Campus) from April 19 onwards.

The move comes in the wake of the rising cases of Coronavirus in the national capital. The vice-chancellor (VC), P C Joshi, inaugurated the WUS centres with the registrar, Vikas Gupta, on April 15. The centres will provide vaccination facilities to university members above the age of 45.

The vaccination centres have been set up at WUS Health Centre (North Campus) and Shivaji College (WUS Health Centre, West). While the Covishield vaccine is available at WUS Health Centre, Covaxin will be administered to eligible university employees and staff of its affiliated colleges at Shivaji College.

Both vaccination centres are operational between 9cam to 5 pm. Those who need to avail the vaccination facility at WUS Health Centre and get the jab.

Director, South Campus too launched two days vaccination camp and WUS Health Center, University of Delhi South Campus

Following the inauguration of the centres, Joshi posted a video on Twitter in which he can be seen encouraging members of the varsity with due eligibility to get vaccinated against Covid-19 urgently and also urged all to followCOVID-19guidelines strictly. The VC had got himself vaccinated on March 10.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. PC Joshi amidst the rising #Covid 19, cases appeals to the fraternity @UnivofDelhi to follow all protocols to keep safe and healthy. He urges all the eligible members to avail the facility at the #Covid Vaccination Centre, WUS health centre, North Campus. pic.twitter.com/OWlXlZaKJa— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) April 15, 2021

The Central government has also rolled out the third phase of the vaccination drive from April 1 for those above the age of 45.

The DU officials involved in the admission process have notified that the admissions to the varsity’s colleges are likely to be delayed by a few months because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

