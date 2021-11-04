Delhi University Students Demand Cancelation of Online Exams, Reopening of Campus

The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct the odd semester exams — third, fifth, and seventh-semesters in the open-book mode. The exams will be held online from November 30. Students of the varsity have taken to social media asking the varsity to cancel the exams and instead reopen colleges stating that online classes or exams don’t have the same impact as offline classes.

DU students have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment with hashtags #DUExam2021 and #ReopenDU. Students said that online exams are just a “formality" and requested the university authorities to reopen physical classes.

Exam is very important but We all need to understand one thing without proper basic knowledge how we all can become good student?? And I don’t know about other but I am not understanding anything in online.#ReopenDU— Bishal Tepari (@BishalTepari) November 3, 2021

Just reopen the colleges soon😑. Online examination is just a formality and nothing else . No one is attending online classes because they can’t understand any thing by online tectures! Please reopen the colleges soon😑— Saurav Singh (@SauravS79067985) November 3, 2021

Earlier, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) too has been demanding the reopening of DU and went on a hunger strike outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office. This came after the Delhi government gave its nod to reopen schools across all classes in the capital. The students pointed that if schools can be reopened why not colleges.

The open book exams (OBE) will be conducted by DU in two sessions a day, including on Sundays. The exams will be held for a duration of three hours each and students can take the exams from their homes or their place of convinience. The final date sheet is expected to be issued by November first week.

