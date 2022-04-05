Delhi University Students Go on Hunger Strike Demanding Online Exam

Students of the University of Delhi (DU) will go on a hunger strike today demanding online exams. Several students have claimed that they will be boycotting classes today. The protest is likely to begin from noon.

After Delhi University announced that it will conduct the even semester exams in the pen-and-paper mode. On April 4, students gathered in front of the Faculty of Arts to protest against the offline exams. Several students gathered on the DU campus to demand online Open Book Exams (OBE) for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters.

Students of the first, third, and fifth semesters will be appearing for the exam in the online OBE mode, but students of the second, fourth, and sixth semesters will have to give the exams in the physical mode likely in May and June. According to students, since most of their syllabus has been conducted online amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the exams too should be held online and in the OBE format. Offline classes in DU began only in February.

The students have taken to social media platforms to put forth their demand for an OBE with hashtags. #HybridModeShouldBeAChoice #OBEForAllSemestersInDU #OnlineExamForAllSemestersOfDU. “Students will not back down! Join the protest at Arts Faculty! 5th April, 11 AM. Ensure OBE for 4th and 6th semesters!" tweeted one student.

“The sudden reopening of the university in the middle of the ongoing semester and decision of taking exams in offline mode has put a huge mental stress on students," wrote another.

We are just inches away from victory! We will have OBE and to ensure that, please bunk your classes, come to the arts faculty and join the protest.#HybridModeShouldBeAChoice #OBEForAllSemestersInDU #OnlineExamForAllSemestersOfDU pic.twitter.com/EmYSPI6Nd5— Shivendra Sahai (DTB) (@ShivaA380) April 4, 2022

If the circular of online classes can get rolled back within 24 hours, the circular of offline exams can get rolled back too!PROTESTS SHALL CONTINUE UNTIL @UnivofDelhi AGREES TO OUR DEMAND!#HybridModeShouldBeAChoice #OBEForAllSemestersInDU #OnlineExamForAllSemestersOfDU — Shivendra Sahai (DTB) (@ShivaA380) April 4, 2022

DU VC reply…We want the notice todayWe want OBEUnity is Strength…#OBEforallSemestersInDU #HybridModeShouldBeAChoice pic.twitter.com/XQ6gcugdwB— Gadhan Chakma (@gadhanchakma) April 4, 2022

On April 1, DU had issued a notification that students who will be appearing for exams in the physical mode will be given an additional 30 minutes. They will also get more choices in the question paper as a special one-time measure. The syllabus too has been reduced. Further, those who will be unable to write the exams due to “justifiable reasons" will be given an opportunity to sit the second phase of the exams which will be held in the next two months, reported leading news daily.

