Delhi University Students Plea to Conduct Semester Exams in Online Mode Dismissed by HC

Several Delhi University (DU) students, appearing or are set to appear for the semester exams had filed a plea at the Delhi High Court challenging the varsity’s order to hold in-person exams. DU, on February 11, had issued a notice that the even semester exam will be held in the offline mode in May 2022. The HC has now dismissed as withdrawn the plea, reported news agency ANI.

The plea also sought direction to hold the ongoing semesters in the open book format. It further added that since the classes were held in the online mode, students must not be asked to appear for the exam in the offline mode.

The petition stated that over 65 per cent of the students who are studying at Delhi University are outstation students and they don’t have their own conveyances to travel to DU to appear for the semester exams. The petitioners and the other students of DU who have completed their semester in the online mode can’t be compelled to take the exam in the offline mode, the plea added.

“This is not the right time to pass any order. However, the Court has given the liberty to petitioners to approach the court again if there is any change in the circumstances," said Justice Rekha Palli, reported the news agency.

As many as eight students along with other outstation students of DU said that regardless of the February 9 order, the classes were held online mode for which they were provided with links from time to time to attend the classes. The plea moved to Delhi HC by advocate Ajay Kumar Srivastava, stated that in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, DU must rethink the notice it gave, dated February 11.

The plea also mentioned that due to the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, the varsity will conducting the inaugural function of a yearlong celebration in the online mode and added that there is no justification to hold the even semester exams in the offline mode.

