Delhi University Teachers Demand Implementation of Reservation for Principal Posts

No reservation has been made for the posts of professor and principal. The post-base roster has not also been implemented as per the instructions of UGC and DoPT, Delhi University SC/ ST/ OBC Teachers Forum chairman Dr Kailash Prakash Singh Yadav has said. The committee expressed deep concern over this.

He said that the report of the parliamentary committee is getting dusty, and has expressed disappointment over the university not taking any action on it. He has demanded a probe by the higher officials of the parliamentary committee. Yadav said that in DU, advertisements for principal posts are being removed and appointments are being made but without reservation for SC / ST and OBC candidates.

Yadav has written a letter to the national commission for scheduled castes / tribes, national commission for backward classes, parliamentary committee for the welfare of SC / ST, reminding that the parliamentary committee has been in Delhi University for seven years.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education, along with a team of SC / ST Commission, UGC, and DoPT officials, had gone to Delhi University on July 9, 2015 to review the reservation, to implement the reservation in the posts of professor and to give assurance to implement the reservation in the posts of principal.

Dr Yadav said that reservation was later given in professor posts but till date, no reservation has been given in principal posts. He added that by clubbing the posts of the principal, preparing a roster register, and applying reservation on these posts, it should be advertised and filled from the candidates of SC / ST, OBC under the special recruitment drive.

Expressing that for the last seven years, till date the report of the parliamentary committee has not been implemented by the University of Delhi, nor has the university administration prepared the roster of the posts of principal till date.

On December 18, 2015, the committee presented a report in the Lok Sabha, in which it was said that a roster register should be made by clubbing the principal posts of colleges of Delhi University. In this way, SC-12, ST-06, and OBC-22 posts are created on the implementation of reservation on principal posts in Delhi University, but till date DU has not even made the roster register of principal posts. This issue was raised several times in the academic council by the members of the academic council of the university but the university administration is completely silent on this.

They have also demanded that the colleges whose officiating principals have been more than five years should be removed immediately and the principals should be appointed as per the roster. Dr Yadav has demanded the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, to appoint SC/ST/OBC quota candidates to the principal posts while implementing reservations in 28 government-funded colleges of his Delhi government. He has informed that permanent appointment is to be made on the posts of more than 20 principals in Delhi government colleges, officiating principals are engaged in these posts.

He has told that apart from Aurobindo College, Rajdhani College, Shivaji, Motilal Nehru College, Bhagat Singh College, and Satyavati College, posts of principals are reserved in many colleges. He says that he should appoint reserved category candidates by removing the principals who have been more than five years old and give a message that the Delhi government is in favor of social justice.

