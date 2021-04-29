Delhi University to Announce Decision on Final Exams Soon

The University of Delhi (DU) in its recent notice has said that the varsity is taking a stock of the situation and would come out with its decision regarding the conduct of May-June 2021 exams “at the earliest". There have been demands for postponements of the final exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire humanity and in particular our country during recent times. The university is concerned for the health and safety of our students which is our priority and would ensure that the interest of the university community is protected at any given time," the varsity said in an official notice.

The university also clarified that the decision regarding mid-term semester or year exams has already been taken and will remain the same. The final exams, says FU, will be held as per the guidelines of UGC and the Ministry of Education.

The varsity has recently released the schedule for final semester exam schedule for all Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) programs as well as the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). The varsity had announced to hold the exams from May 15 in Open Book Examinations (OBE).

The varsity has been shut since mid-March last year. Final year students were allowed to visit their respective colleges or departments only for the library or laboratory-related work for some time. The varsity now has imposed further restrictions.

