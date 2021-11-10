Delhi University to Begin Classes for First Year Students from November 22, Reopening Dates Soon

After announcing five cut-off lists with overwhelming responses, the University of Delhi (DU) is ready to start the classes for the new batch of students from November 22. Whether or not these classes will be held in physical mode is not revealed yet. Students have been demanding to reopen the varsity for quite some time now. While the schools have been reopening in Delhi, the university is yet to open its doors. For students who have been promoted to even semesters of undergraduate courses, the classes will begin from April 7, the university announced.

According to the official schedule released by the university, preparatory breaks and practical exams will be held from March 11, 2022 to March 20 for the new batch of undergraduate students while for even semester students the preparatory breaks will be from July 26 to August 4. The exams will be held from March 21 to April 4 for the new batch and August 5 to August 22 for the even semester of undergraduate courses.

For postgraduate courses, the classes will begin from December 1 for the first batch and April 16 for the even semesters. The preparatory breaks and practical exams will be held from March 20 to 29 for the first batch and August 2 to 11 for even semester students. The new academic session is scheduled to begin on August 26. Students will have summer breaks between April 13 to 15.

For reopening classes in physical mode, the university says its awaiting DDMA to allow 100% capacity. “How can we reopen until and unless the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. 60 per cent of students of the university are from outside Delhi. We can’t ask them to come here, stay in a hostel and take online classes since only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed,” Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

Currently, most classes are being held in online mode and the laboratory classes for final year students (both undergraduate and postgraduate) is allowed on the campus with COVID-19 protocols.

