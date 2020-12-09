Delhi University to Establish New Campus in East Delhi, Aiming to Create Higher Education Opportunities

The Delhi University (DU) is planning to start a new campus in the east Delhi to create higher education opportunities as well as to reduce the administrative burden on north and south campuses. The varsity has informed the same on its social media handle and tweeted that Vice-Chancellor (Acting), Professor PC Joshi had visited the university land at Surajmal Vihar along with UE, JR (estate), Deputy Dean, Works and other officers and DU is planning to establish the East campus there.

Professor Joshi, in an interview with Hindustan Times, stated that they have land in east Delhi and are trying to develop that into a campus just like DU’s North and South campus. He also informed that the university’s high-powered committee has recently inspected the site and they are holding a meeting on Wednesday to discuss this. He further said that after the meeting, they will take the matter to other statutory bodies of the university for their approval. He also revealed that the University administration is planning to establish a law centre and departments for various liberal arts courses at the East campus and this will cost around 600 crores. However, Deepak Pental, the former vice-chancellor of DU, wants the third campus to be utilised for new courses or for the School of Open Learning, SOL.

Meanwhile, DU Dean of College, Balaram Pani cited that the new campus will help in lessening the administrative burden as it would become easier for the colleges in the east and north-east Delhi to work in a better way if they will have their own campus.

He was quoted as saying, “Currently, the South campus is taking care of the administrative work of 24 colleges and the North campus is looking after the remaining 40-plus colleges.” The East campus will be located near the Karkardooma district courts complex and will be accessible by both Blue and Red lines of Delhi Metro.