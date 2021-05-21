Delhi University to Hold Assignment-Based Exams for Fourth-Semester UG Students

A day after stating that the final year semester exams of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses will commence from June 7, the University of Delhi (DU) on Friday announced that the examination of semester IV for three-year UG courses will be held in Assignment Based Examination (ABE) mode. The University has said that the detailed guidelines as how ABE will take place will be announced later. The mode of examination of semester II for first-year students will be decided soon, the varsity said.

In ABE mode of examination, students are given marks on the basis of subject-specific assignments submitted. The students do not need to appear in the end-semester examinations for being promoted to the next semester.

Last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the DU had evaluated the first- and second-year students on the basis of their internal assessment and their performance in the previous semester.

Earlier, DU had postponed the final year semester exams twice. On Thursday, it announced that final year semester exam all UG, PG programs as well as the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will commence from June 7.The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15, however, they were later deferred to June 1.

Recently, the varsity administration was urged by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) to extend the an alternative mode of assessment to final year students considering the threats posed by the second wave of the coronavirus infection.

The varsity has announced an online open-book examination (OBE) for the final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students. DUTA in a letter to DU’s acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi has urged the administration to review its decision regarding examinations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here