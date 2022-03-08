Delhi University to Hold Placement Drive for UG, PG Students From April 7

Delhi University’s Central Placement Cell (CPC) is organising a job mela which will be a placement and internship fair. It will be held for two days — from April 7 to 9. Through the job mela, first and second year undergraduate students can get an internship opportunity and final year students of UG and PG level can avail placement opportunities.

To apply for the job mela, candidates will have to apply online with a fee payment of Rs 100. The registration is free for those willing to apply for internships. More than 18000 students have already registered for the job fair from across 80 colleges and equal number of PG departments.

“With immense pleasure and hope, we wish to announce that a Job Mela (Placement cum Internship fair) is being organized by the Central Placement Cell (CPC), under the aegis of the office of Dean Students’ Welfare, University of Delhi. This Job Mela is first of its kind in the illustrious history of our prestigious University and instrumental in enabling the eligible students with suitable jobs/placement and internship opportunities with the support and participation of your esteemed company. The schedule date for organizing Job Mela is from Thursday, 7 April 2022 – Saturday, 9 April 2022," reads the official notice.

It will be organised in a blended mode and arrangements or provisions for the companies will be made as per their interests. Job mela in the offline mode will have companies interested in conducting recruitment by visiting the university and those interested in conducting online recruitment will be facilitated accordingly, said the varsity.

CPC has also invited corporates, NGOs, research organisations and PSUs to conduct the placement and/or internship building drives. The CPC can be accessed at the official website — placement.du.ac.in. For any queries, students and companies can at mail us placement@du.ac.in.

