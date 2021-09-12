Delhi University to Introduce New Courses, Number of Seats to go up

Delhi University (DU) is planning to accommodate more students by introducing new courses keeping in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for both the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes at the varsity’s affiliated colleges.

Hansraj College is likely to increase its seat intake from 50 to 80 seats in its BA programme. The college will also be introducing two new courses with 30 seats each in the BA (Honors) Journalism and Mass Communication and BA (Honors) Music.

Zakir Husain College (Evening) of DU will also increase its intake from 15 to 40. Overall, the number of seat intake is likely to increase by over 600 seats from the existing total of 69,554 seats. Other colleges like Dayal Singh College (Evening), Shyam Lal College, Janaki Devi Memorial College, and Bharati College are planning to begin BSc Computer Science from the new academic year while Ramanujan College will start a BSc in an operational research course.

Deshbandhu College, Bharati College Aditi Mahavidyalaya will introduce undergraduate degree courses with 40 seats each while Vivekananda College will offer MA English with a batch of 12 students and PGDAV College (Evening) will offer BA English and MA Hindi with 40 and 16 seats respectively.

The new programmes have already been approved by DU’s standing committee and are awaiting the green signal from the university’s executive council. The varsity is planning to implement the NEP 2020 from academic session 2022.

At present, DU has about 70,000 seats for its UG courses across 63 of its affiliated colleges. A total of 4,38,696 candidates have registered for UG admission this year.

Moreover, the Delhi College of Arts is also likely to transfer to the Delhi government-run university, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD). DU closed the admission application process for UG and PG admissions on August 31. The first merit list is expected to be released by October 1 and the cut off is expected to touch 100 per cent.

