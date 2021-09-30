Delhi University to Recruit for 251 Vacancies of Assistant Professor. Check Details

The University of Delhi has announced that it will be recruiting 251 vacancies of assistant professors for various subjects. The interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of Delhi University — du.ac.in. The candidates, applying for these posts, should have a master’s degree and PhD in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55% marks along with the UGC NET exam.

The recruitment is a big opportunity for the candidates willing to work as teaching faculty at Delhi University. The last date to file your application is October 20, 2021.

According to the notification of Delhi University, there are a total of 251 vacancies for the posts of assistant professor. The selected candidates will be paid a salary of academic pay level-10 according to the 7th Pay Commission. The recruitment will be done on the basis of a merit list. The candidates shortlisted on the merit list will be called for personal interviews.

Vacancy Details:

African Studies- 01

Anthropology- 01

Bio-Physics- 02

Botany- 03

Buddhist Studies- 06

Chemistry- 14

Cluster Innovation Centre- 02

Commerce- 17

East Asian Studies- 07

Education- 02

Electronic Science – 02

English – 04

Finance & Business Economics - 04

Geography-02

Geology-02

Germanic and Romance Studies-14

Hindi-19

History-01

Institute of Informatics and Communication-01

Law- 19

Library and Information Science- 02

Linguistics- 04

Management Studies-29

Mathematics-02

Modern Indian Language and Literary Studies- 11

Music-16

Operational Research-03

Persian-02, Philosophy-02

Physics and Astrophysics-17

Plant Molecular Biology- 02

Political Science- 16

Psychology- 06

Punjabi-01

Slavonic and Fino Eugean Studies-07

Sociology-04

Statics-05

Women’s Studies- 01

Important Date:

The last date to submit your application for these posts is October 20, 2021.

