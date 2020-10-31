Delhi University to Release Fourth Cut-off List 2020 Today at du.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) will on Saturday release its fourth cut-off list on its official website at du.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission into the various courses offered by Delhi University can visit the site to check the list.

The varsity is going to announce the list by evening. If a student's name comes up in the list, they will be able to pay the requisite fees and confirm their seat from November 2. The admission process on the basis of the fourth cut off list ends on November 4, 2020. Candidates can make the payment till November 6.

According to the varsity rules, students who have already enrolled in any of the colleges affiliated to DU against the previous cut off lists, will also be able to change their choice of college or course according to the fourth cut-off list. This will be difficult given many of the top DU colleges have already closed their window for admission in various courses for the 2020-21 session.

Eligible candidates will be able to check the DU 4fth cut off list 2020 by logging into their registration credentials. Earlier on October 26, the university had begun admission process via the third cut-off list.

The competition has been too steep this year with a total of 3.54 lakh students applying for admission to undergraduate courses in Delhi University, compared to 2.5 lakh applications in 2019. This year, the DU Admissions 2020 cut-off has also gone extremely high with the cut off reaching 100 per cent for three courses under DU in the first cut-off 2020 list.

The pandemic has resulted in the delay of the DU admission process. In order to make the entire procedure safe in the new normal, DU decided to go online for the admissions. Once a candidate has been selected in the cut off list, they need to choose their choice of college and course and secure their seat by paying the fees.