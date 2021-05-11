Delhi University to Remain Shut, Online Classes Discontinued till May 16

The University of Delhi (DU) administration announced on Tuesday that it will suspend all online classes till May 16 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The varsity has also delayed the final semester exams by two weeks.

An order signed by DU registrar Vikas Gupta read, “In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the online teaching shall remain suspended till 16th May, 2021 in the Departments and Colleges of the University."

DU has also deferred all final year exams that were to be held from May 15. The same has been postponed for two weeks and will start from June 1, 2021. The new dates will be announced soon. This came after various appeals from students and faculty members to not hold exams during this time.

University of Delhi suspends online classes till 16th May 2021 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. Read notification here below… pic.twitter.com/z7Y9g86RT9— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 4, 2021

The varsity like many other institutes has put several restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been asked to stay at home and classes are being held digitally since mid-March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also announced that the university campus will remain closed till May 17, following an order from the Delhi Government. “The curfew on the movement of persons (as stipulated in the earlier orders) will be extended in the university premises till 5 am on 17.05.21 (Monday) or further orders, whichever will be earlier," JNU said in an order.

JNU also directed its security branch to “ensure effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles" and to prevent “unnecessary movement of people on roads during curfew".

The Union education ministry has also asked all central universities to postpone offline exams scheduled in May. However, Higher education secretary Amit Khare said in the letter to all centrally-funded institutes that online exams may continue adding that the situation will be reviewed in the first week of June and appropriate decisions conveyed.

