Delhi University to Reopen from September 15, Vaccination Mandatory for Hostellers

The University of Delhi (DU) will reopen for the final year UG and PG courses except from September 15. For now, only practical classes will resume in physical mode.

“Laboratory & practical classes and similar activities for the final year UG/PG students may be allowed in offline mode with maximum 50% capacity starting September 15", read the circular issued by the administration of Delhi University.

Upon reopening, teaching and non-teaching staff must be vaccinated with both the doses and the students are advised to receive at least a single shot of the vaccine, however, for students residing in hostels both doses are mandatory.

The university library has been allowed to reopen for students from September 6 onwards following all the covid SOP’s issued by the administration.

Meanwhile, offline classes will continue to take place. DU administration will closely observe the response of reopening and if the situation will continue to be conducive then further reopening will also take place in days to come.

Recently Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed the reopening of schools and colleges in Delhi from September 1. Schools were opened on their due dates and now comes the chance of colleges and universities for the reopening.

While speaking to CNN-News18 Delhi University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. PC Joshi said, “we do not want to open the floodgates. we are starting with final year UG/PG students and particularly for those whose subjects demands practical requirement. we will assess the situation in days to come and if everything remains under control then we will further reopen for remaining students of different streams and years".

