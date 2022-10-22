Delhi University to Set up Joint Control Rooms, Deploy Women Police in Plain Clothes to Check Ragging, Eve-Teasing

The Delhi University (DU) has set up two joint control rooms, one each in north and south campus to check indiscipline and ragging on the campus grounds. Women police officers in plain clothes will be deployed outside the varsity as well as outside each college. Vigilance squad and police pickets will be implemented in DU for maintaining discipline from the new academic session.

In case of ragging and eve teasing, the police will take care of offenders. DU students who want to want to take PG accommodation must ensure the place is verified by police officials since all such PGs will be regularly monitored by the police, the official notice by DU stated.

Also read| DU v/s St Stephen’s College Admissions: What Was the Case? A Timeline of the Events

“The university will set up two Joint Control Rooms, one each in the North and South Campuses (North Campus Tel. No. 27667221 and South Campus Tel. No. 24119832), beginning from 2nd November, 2022 till 11th November, 2022,” he said. ”The anti-ragging posters in English and Hindi have been installed at the strategic locations in North and South Campuses, University of Delhi,” reads the official notice.

A meeting of the proctorial board of DU was held on Friday that was attended by officials from the Delhi Police and senior varsity officials. “In this connection, the colleges and departments have been requested to strictly enforce the rules and regulations issued from time to time, especially the provisions of Ordinances XV-B, XV-C, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (14 of 2013),” DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

During the meeting, the police officials were requested to highlight steps for receiving ragging complaints. “Authorities were apprised of online ragging. They were suggested to report the complaint to the cyber crime,” Gupta added.

Gupta added that the colleges, centres and hostels have been requested to restrict the entry of outsiders and to prominently display rules regarding the prohibition of ragging in their respective institutions. “All colleges, faculties, departments and hostels have been requested to form an anti-ragging, disciplinary committee and vigilance squad taking the help of NCC/NSS students volunteers wherever possible to monitor ragging,” said Gupta.

— with PTI inputs

Read all the Latest Education News here