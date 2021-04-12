Delhi University to Set-up New Campus Dedicated to Study of Plant Sciences

The University of Delhi (DU) will soon develop a dedicated campus for teaching and promoting research work in the field of plant sciences at Shahbad Dairy in Rohini area in the national capital. The university informed that the new campus will be focused on teaching and researching different branches of plant sciences including agriculture, horticulture, and plant genetics.

A team of Delhi University faculty headed by its acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. PC Joshi inspected the area of the new research centre. Soon, there will be a facility centre to help the students in availing various services including getting certificates at Shahbad Dairy, University said.

🌱Prof.PC Joshi & the University team visited the plant genetic research centre at Shahbad Dairy.The University proposes to develop a campus devoted to teaching & research of Plant Sciences - agriculture, horticulture, & plant genetics etc. A Facility Centre will start here soon pic.twitter.com/CQi4KYpUDy— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) April 10, 2021

Currently, DU does not have courses in agriculture or forestry. The proposed research centre at Shahbad Dairy is likely to be established on 40 acres land allotted to DU by Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Reportedly, DU is also planning to open a college in Roshanpura near Najafgarh catering to students from rural areas.

Meanwhile, the university had started the admission process for foreign students for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It invited online applications at the official website of Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) fsr2021.du.ac.in. The application process was commenced on April 8 for the academic session 2021-2022. The online application for MBA and PhD in Faculty of Management will be accepted till April 30 while for UG and PG programmes the deadline is May 31 and June 29 respectively.

