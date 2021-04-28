Delhi University to Start COVID Isolation Centre in DDU College

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital coupled with over-burdened hospitals, the University of Delhi (DU) is all set to start a COVID isolation centre in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College. The COVID isolation centre will be built at the hostel block of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College in Sector 3 of Dwarka in the national capital. It is being developed by DU in association with ISKON Temple, Dwarka and is supported by the Delhi government.

The isolation centre will have a capacity of 180 beds and it is expected to start by the weekend, University said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

#Covid Isolation Centre @UnivofDelhi…The University of Delhi with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, in association with ISKON Temple, Dwarka supported by Delhi Govt, is starting a COVID Isolation Centre at Hostel Block of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sector 3, Dwarka, Delhi.— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) April 27, 2021

Earlier on April 15, DU’s vice-chancellor Prof PC Joshi inaugurated the Covid Vaccination Centre at WUS World University Services (W.U.S.) center in North Campus. It is providing vaccination facilities to university members.

DU had on April 12 issued new COVID-19 guidelines for the conduct of classes. It has said that teaching-learning for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students at all the affiliated colleges and the departments and centres of the university will continue online.

Delhi witnessed two grim milestones on Tuesday — the highest number of fatalities in a day at 381 and the overall toll crossing the 15,000 mark. For the past six days, the capital has reported over 300 deaths due to Covid-19.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 24,149 Covid-19 cases, registering a spike of 3,948 cases compared to the 20,201 cases reported on Monday.

Delhi government’s Health Department bulletin said the total coronavirus cases count in the city has gone up to 10,72,065 and the death toll has gone up to 15,009. The positivity rate in Delhi is 32.72 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.

A total of 17,862 patients also recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 9,58,792. The city now has 98,264 active cases, the highest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

