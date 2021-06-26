Delhi University to Turn Hostels, Colleges into COVID Care Facilities

To prepare themselves ahead of the predicted third wave of COVID-19, the University of Delhi (DU) has already started arranging necessary requirements. DU has decided to set up COVID care facilities in Janki Devi Memorial and Hansraj College — both equipped with 100 beds each. The varsity will also turn a campus hostel into a similar facility with 200 beds.

Vikas Gupta -the registrar of the varsity — informed through a press statement that the varsity aims to make will require medical equipment, beds, medicines, medical team, and oxygen at the facilities. He also mentioned that in order to meet the requirements, the Delhi University has plans to tie up or sign up with organisations or pathological labs. The official also stressed the need for oxygen as the havoc created during the second wave was primarily because of its scarcity.

Gupta mentioned that the varsity will be setting up an oxygen plant that will have the capacity to fill 50-80 cylinders on a daily basis. He also added that in order to do so,the university has already sought quotations from different vendors. These cylinders will be provided to the members of Delhi University and to the ones who live in the neighbouring areas. This move will certainly help in reducing some sort of panic situation if it arises.

Meanwhile, vaccination drives are being held at Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Laxmibai College. The central government has now announced free vaccination for all those who are between the age of 18 and44 years. The main aim behind doing so was to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated.

