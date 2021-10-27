Delhi University Reopening Decision After Assessing COVID-19 Situation Post-Diwali: VC

The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to reopen post-Diwali. While the exact dates are not out yet, a final decision is expected to be announced after considering the COVID-19 situation post festivities.

After students demanded the varsity to commence offline classes. DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh also added that there is a fear the number of Covid-19 cases may increase, hence, the university will reopen if the situation is fine after Diwali

“We will decide after Diwali. There is a fear that Covid might recur. If the situation remains fine, we will think,” Singh told PTI.

In a recent meeting with teachers and principals, he also suggested increasing the timing of colleges by a couple of hours to create flexibility and accommodate the extra number of students admitted to the colleges. It will also help avoid overcrowding amid the pandemic. “We can increase the timing of the existing colleges by a couple of hours, which could lead to the addition of more sections. This can help in adjusting the extra seats created and the EWS seats. This will be better than opening new colleges.”

Singh who was earlier the VC of Delhi Technological University before joining DU said that in DTU, “we had kept the timings from 8 am to 6 pm, which was helpful. In case it is done, the staff will come in a staggered manner and the teachers who have classes in the latter half of the day can come late. This was a suggestion in case colleges want to do it."

DU has already resumed practical classes for final year UG and PG students from September 16 but the attendance has been low.

Recently, members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) went on a hunger strike to the demand of reopening of the campus for students. The students association members had decided to hold a 48-hour hunger strike but on Tuesday they decided to continue it till they get an assurance from the administration on reopening of the campus. The students began their protest at gate number 4 of the Arts Faculty of DU with 15 students.

Not just AISA, several students of DU had taken to social media platforms to voice their deamands earlier. The students took to Twitter with the hashtag ‘ReopenDU’ and pointed that schools have reopened in the capital from September 1 but not for graduate students adding that online classes “aren’t helping" them.

Earlier, DU acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi had said physical classes will reopen in a phased manner from September, however, that decision was deferred. It had also decided to resume classes in August but later changed the decision stating that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had not issued any guidelines on the reopening of campuses.

