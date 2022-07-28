Delhi University’s 4-year FYUP to be Introduced This Academic Session, 1st Semester Syllabus Almost Finalised

The University of Delhi (DU) has become the first central university to implement the four-year undergraduate curriculum outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Students admitted to DU for the academic year 2022-23 will be the first batch to study this newly introduced syllabus.

According to a leading news daily, the university has created two structures that correspond to the distinction between a single discipline honours degree and a multidisciplinary degree. Notably, both degree formats will offer multiple exit options, allowing students to drop out at any time during any year.

Also read| NIRF Ranking 2022: DU Colleges Best in India, Miranda House Tops Yet Again, Check List of Top 50

Currently, the university is in the process of finalising the first-semester syllabus for the various programmes, so the subjects that will be taught over the course of four years are yet not known. Even at the time of admission, students will only be made aware of the first semester’s details. Meanwhile, the varsity will continue to develop the syllabus for the remaining semesters.

As per the report by the news daily, in the first and second years, all students will be required to take “Environmental Science and Sustainable Development” courses I and II. Moreover, during the first two semesters, they will be required to choose one of the languages listed in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule.

Read| DU Leaves Out English From Credit Course Under UGCF, Trouble Mounts for Ad-hoc Teachers

In the fourth year, students would need to make a choice of three elective courses from a specific discipline or from others. The dissertation or academic project/entrepreneurship that the students choose will account for the majority of the credits earned over the two semesters. The dissertation topic can be related to a student’s major or minor.

The structure created by DU distinguishes between a dissertation and an academic project. From this year, students who opt for a dissertation will receive a bachelor of field of study (honours with research) in (discipline) degree whereas the students who choose an academic project will receive an honours with academic project.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here