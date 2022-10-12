Delhi University's College of Vocational Studies Signs MOU With Ministry of Tourism, Uzbekistan

In a bid to enhance student exchange programme and faculty exchange programmes College of Vocational Studies University of Delhi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Tourism, Government of Uzbekistan.

The partnership aims to promote contextually relevant programmes for the students that help them gain knowledge, claims the institutes. Association with these institutions will also helps academics from both the institutions to collaborate in research projects.

Dr. Kumar Ashutosh, HOD of Department of Tourism Management, CVS Said “Students participating in the exchange programme will gain international exposure and will get an opportunity to understand the tourism practices in the host country. They will also develop a good understanding of the cross-cultural issues in management. CVS is globally connected and provides students with as many global opportunities as possible. It has already connected its students with top universities around the world to make them globally fit right after their academics. The institute aims to enhance students’ exchange programme, promote closer academic collaboration, technological upgradation, innovation, promotion and facilitation of educational programmes offered by CVS and Ministry of Tourism, Government of Uzbekistan.”

The MOU with Ministry of Tourism Uzbekistan took place in the recently held SCO summit at Tashkent where Dr. Kumar Ashutosh was invited from India. He also visited Samarkand and addressed the tourism professionals. Honorable Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Tourism ministers of Russia and seven others Central Asian countries were present in the SCO ministerial summit. The event was also attended by Culture Minister and Secretary, Tourism, Government of India.

