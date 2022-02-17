Delhi University's Decision to Open Campus Challenged in High Court

A plea challenging Delhi University’s decision to reopen campus for physical classes and examination has been filed by five of the varsity’s students in Delhi High Court.

The plea assails the order issued by the university on February 9 directing the resumption of classes from the next day, and another notice dated February 11 that stated that all examinations from May 2022 shall be held in physical mode.

Read|Delhi University Reopens Today for All Students

The petitioners want the university to continue classes and examinations of the ongoing semester in online or hybrid and open book mode. Appearing for the petitioners in front of the bench of Justice Rekha Palli, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde argued that the order issued by the varsity on February 9 was contrary to the earlier order of February 4 which had stated that classes would continue in online mode. He added that the sudden decision to reopen campus brought hardship for outstation students who are now required to shift to the national capital on such short notice, reported Livelaw.

Read|DU Reopens Colleges, Outstation Students Struggle to get Accommodation

The plea states that the majority of the students (close to 65 per cent) are from outside Delhi and the varsity’s notice to open campus failed to consider their suffering. “Most of the accommodation for students- PGs, hostels or apartments house multiple students in one room. There is no question of COVID-19 norms being maintained in such cases. Further, the office order dates 9.2.2022 does not contain any stipulation regarding following COVID-19 norms in classrooms," the plea added.

Hearing the arguments, the court directed the University’s counsel to obtain instruction as to whether hybrid classes could not continue for the remaining semester but refused to interfere in the examination process. The matter has now been adjourned for further hearing on February 22. Delhi University has opened for physical classes from today. Students will be able to attend in-person classes after nearly 2 years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.