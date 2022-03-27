Delhi University's Deshbandhu College is Hiring 132 Assistant Professors, Salary Rs 57,700

Delhi University’s Deshbandhu College has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of assistant professors. As many as 132 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive at the college. Candidates can apply online at colrec.du.ac.in or the college website at deshbandhucollege.ac.in. The application has been notified on March 22 and the last date of receiving the registrations is two weeks from the date of advertisement of the recruitment news.

“The last date for receipt of application is within two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) may approach the help desk set up at the College in case they required any assistance in filing up the application form," reads the official notice.

DU’s Deshbandhu College Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Biochemistry - 5

Botany - 11

Chemistry - 7

Commerce - 5

Computer Science - 3

Economics - 8

English - 3

EVS - 3

Hindi - 5

History - 13

Mathematics - 20

Philosophy - 3

Physical Education - 1

Physics - 18

Political Science - 11

Punjabi - 1

Sanskrit - 4

Sindhi - 1

Zoology - 10

DU’s Deshbandhu College Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For the disciplines of arts, commerce, humanities, law, social sciences, sciences, languages, library science, journalism & mass communication and physical education, candidates must have cleared master degree with 55 per cent and cleared UGC-NET. “The clearing of NET shall not be required for candidates in such disciplines for which NET has not been conducted," the official notice read.

DU’s Deshbandhu College Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of DU or the college

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill in the form

Step 4: Pay the fees

Step 5: Save and download the form

DU’s Deshbandhu College Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 500 for unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates. No application fee will be charged from SC, ST, PwBD and women candidates.

DU’s Deshbandhu College Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the marks scored by them in descending order, that is, starting from the candidate getting the highest marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks. The applicant scoring less than 50 marks will not be included in the list of shortlisted candidates. A relaxation of five marks will be given to candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD. The number of candidates to be called for interview will be determined after screening of the applications.

DU’s Deshbandhu College Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 57,700 as per 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances.

