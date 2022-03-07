Delhi University's Khalsa College Hiring for 66 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Steps to Apply

The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for the recruitment of 66 assistant professors in Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (SGTBKC). The application process is already underway and candidates can apply online at colrec.du.ac.in or sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in by March 20.

Barring reservation of one post each for assistant professors in History, Political Science and Commerce subjects for PwD candidates, all other seats are unreserved.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Subject-wise Vacancy Details

English:7 posts

Punjabi: 5 posts

Hindi: 3 posts

Economics: 4 posts

History: 4 posts

Political Science : 3 posts

Commerce:11 posts

Mathematics: 3 posts

Botany: 6 posts

Chemistry: 2 posts

Electronics: 2 posts

Computer Science: 5 posts

Physics: 3 posts

Zoology: 6 posts

Environmental Science: 2 posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidate must have passed their master’s degree with a minimum of 55 percent in concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories have been given a relaxation of 5 percent in the minimum marks criteria. In addition to the above-mentioned criteria, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET).

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: To apply for the recruitment, a candidate will have to visit the official website of DU and register themselves

Step 2: Create login by providing details like name, email, phone number

Step 3: Once registered, candidates need to log in to their account

Step 4: Fill in the application form by submitting all the required information and attaching soft copies of the document

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Candidates must keep a copy of the form submission acknowledgment for future use or reference.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee for the recruitment is Rs 500, however, no fee will be charged from women candidates and those belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a round of interviews conducted after the initial screening. The screening will be done after considering the candidate’s UG, PG marks, NET score, experience, awards and other factors mentioned in the recruitment notification.

