Delhi University's Kirori Mal College Launches Course on Disability Research

Delhi University affiliated Kirori Mal College has launched an online certificate course on disability research. The “An Introduction to Disability Research: A Legal & Social Studies Perspective" programme has been introduced in collaboration with the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP).

Students and research scholars pursuing their undergraduate or postgraduate courses from any university or college in India can participate in the programme at a nominal fee. Kirori Mal College’s Centre for Disability Research and Training will impart lessons virtually. It will be a two-credit course, spread over nine weeks with three classes every week. It has been designed so that students can conveniently accommodate it with their regular classes.

The course has been designed to sensitize society to the needs and concerns of persons with disabilities and build a more inclusive and accessible world for all in keeping with disability laws and their relevant concepts. It will also help the participants understand the intervention framework, research - writing, and advocacy mechanisms with a special focus on persons with disabilities, said the college.

The inaugural address of the commencement of the course was delivered by Prof Shiv Kumar Kaushik, Vice Principal, Kirori Mal College, in a virtual orientation session. “This course is a part of our endeavour to popularise disability studies among the youth and lead to the long term sensitization of society towards the cause of persons with disabilities,” Prof Kaushik said.

The inaugural address was followed by the keynote address by Arman Ali, Executive Director (NCPEDP), in which he emphasized that persons with disabilities have been worst hit by the pandemic, and their issues need to be addressed with a holistic approach towards empowerment instead of charity.

The Chief Guest for the inaugural event Prof. Kapil Kapoor, former Chairperson -Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS) and former pro-vice-chancellor, JNU, New Delhi remarked, “Social environment plays a great role in promoting sensitivity and normalizing the concept of disability. Initiatives like this provide mental training especially to the youth to move towards an inclusive and egalitarian society.”

