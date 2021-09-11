Delhi University's Rajdhani College Reduces Fee for Second & Third Year Students

In relief for enrolled students, the University of Delhi’s (DU) Rajdhani College has decided to reduce its annual fees for various courses. The decision came at a time when the country is going through economic slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a notice released on September 10, the college stated that the governing body of the institution has decided to reduce the fee by Rs 2010 for the academic year 2021-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual fee at Rajdhani college was Rs 3370, which has now come down to Rs1360 with a relaxation of Rs 2010 for the second-and-third- year. The relaxed amount is made up of reductions under various heads.

The extra-curricular activity fee, which was earlier Rs 300, has now come down to Rs150. The computer science fund, which was Rs 1000 earlier, has seen a 50 percent reduction and is now Rs 500. A similar reduction is also made in the Student Activity Fund, which has come down to Rs 510 from the earlier Rs1020. Other reductions include sports funds and subject society funds.

Students had previously demanded a reduction in the annual fee, citing the hardships that they had to face in the pandemic year 2020. In addition, since the colleges were shut for the whole year and the classes resumed in online mode, the students did not use any resources provided by the college. Therefore, charging them money for unused resources did not align with the students.

A group of students from Delhi University protested regarding the same issue in July. They demanded waiving off the non-academic fee charged by the institutions.

In recent developments in regards to the reopening of the college, the Delhi University administration announced that they will be reopening the colleges for the final year students of undergraduate and post-graduate programs from September 15. However, keeping the COVID-19 restriction in mind, the college will only allow 50% occupancy in the varsity.

