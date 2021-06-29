Delhi University's SPM College Invites Application for Non-teaching Posts, How to Apply

The Delhi University’s Shyama Prasad Mukherji College (for Women) has invited applications for non-teaching posts. A total of 19 vacancies have been notified. The applications are offline and must be sent by post within July 16. As per the official notification, interested candidates will have to send their application form offline in prescribed format through speed post, courier, or general dak.

The application form along with the admit card, duly filled by the candidates, and self-attested copies of all the documents and testimonials must be sent by post to “The Principal, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College(for women), Punjabi Bagh(West), New Delhi-110026."

Delhi University’s SPM College recruitment: Vacancy details

In total, applications for 19 vacancies for non-teaching posts are being currently invited by the SPM college. There is one opening for each position of Administrative Officer, Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Assistant, and Laboratory Assistant (Computer). While posts of Junior Assistant, Laboratory Attendant, and Library attendant have four vacancies each. The college has also invited applications for three vacancies for the post of Tabla accompanist.

Delhi University’s SPM College recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website of the SPM college

Step 2. You’ll find ‘Notices’ mentioned on the page. Click on it. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3. On the Notice Board page, click on “Advertisement for the recruitment of non-teaching positions"

Step 4. You will be taken to the recruitment page for the non-teaching post, wherein all the vacancy details are mentioned. At the bottom of the page, you will find the application form. Download it.

Step 5. Fill in all the required details and send it by post. Do not forget to attach the self-attested documents mentioned in the form.

Delhi University’s SPM College recruitment: Application fees

For candidates belonging to the general/unreserved category, the application fee is Rs 700 while applicants belonging to the OBC(NCL)/ EWS category will have to pay Rs 500. Meanwhile, the application fees have been set at Rs 400 for all the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD category. Interested applicants will have to make a demand draft in favour of the Principal, SPM college payable at Delhi with regards to application fee according to their respective categories.

Delhi University’s SPM College recruitment: Age limit

Apart from the regular qualification criteria, there’s also an upper limit of age for the candidates, which varies from post to post. The upper age limit for application for Junior Assistant has been set at 27 years of age, while the age limit for Administrative officer and Senior Personal Assistant is 35 years. Similarly, 30 years is the upper age limit for Laboratory Attendant, Library Attendant, Laboratory Assistant (Computer), and Senior Assistant. Candidates applying for the role of Tabla Accompanist have a maximum age limit of 45 years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here