Delhi University's Three Short-Term Courses Can Come Handy For Jobseekers

Short-term courses have become quite popular in recent times. These courses can prove to be useful for jobseekers and working professionals in these days of the pandemic and lockdowns. Delhi University is providing three courses that will help people in getting employment The three short-term courses are being offered by the Department of Adult, Continuing Education and Extension of the university.

After the completion of the courses, you will not just be handed the certificates, but you will also be educated and guided for future jobs in the public as well as the private sector.

DU’s Department of Adult, Continuing Education and Extension runs 3 short-term courses here. These include Counseling and Guidance Course, English Language Proficiency Course, and Travel and Tourism Course. Each has a duration of three months, and people who have completed Class 12 from any stream are eligible to apply.

Professor Rajesh Kumar, Head of Deartment at Adult, Continuing Education and Extension, said that the courses are extremely beneficial for working professionals of various fields. There are 40 seats each for these three courses, on which admission will be done on a first come, first-served basis.

The fee of the courses has been set at a very affordable price between Rs 2200 and Rs 2500. Anybody can do the courses, from a manager to an advocate to even a secretary.

