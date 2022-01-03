Delhi's Top Educational Institutes Among 5,789 Entities Whose FCRA Licence Deemed to Have Ceased

Delhi’s several top educational institutions, social and cultural hubs besides the country’s top medical body are among the 5,789 entities whose FCRA registration is deemed to have ceased on Saturday. These entities did not apply for renewal of their FCRA licence. In addition, the Union Home Ministry also rejected renewal applications of 179 organisations, officials said.

According to the official website related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, among the organisations and entities whose registration under the FCRA ceased or validity expired were IIT Delhi, Jamia Milia Islamia, Indian Medical Association, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, India Habitat Centre, Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Delhi College of Engineering. Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts, Indian Institute Of Public Administration, Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation and Oxfam India were in the long list of the Union Home Ministry, which regulates the activities of the NGOs and associates registered under the FCRA.

The registration under the act is deemed to have ceased on Saturday (January 1), officials said. The FCRA registration is mandatory for any association and NGO to receive foreign funding.

There were 22,762 FCRA-registered organisations till Friday. On Saturday, the number came down to 16,829. These are considered ”live” organisations. The officials said the FCRA licences of 18,778 organisations were expiring between September 29, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

Out of them, as many as 12,989 organisations have applied for the renewal of the FCRA licence between September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2021. Since 5,789 organisations did not apply for the renewal of the FCRA licence, they were deemed to have ceased to be registered organisations, an official said.

In addition to them, renewal application of 179 organisations were also rejected by the Home Ministry due to different reasons. Among those organisations whose FCRA registration ceased were Medical Council of India, Emmanuel Hospital Association, which runs over a dozen hospitals across India, Tubercolosis Association Of India, Vishwa Dharamayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, National Federation Of Fishermen’s Cooperatives Ltd.

The Hamdard Education Society, Delhi School Of Social Work Society, Bhartiya Sanskriti Parishad, DAV College Trust and Management Society, India Islamic Cultural Centre, Godrej Memorial Trust, The Delhi Public School Society, Nuclear Science Centre in JNU, India Habitat Centre, and All India Marwari Yuva Manch are also among these entities.

