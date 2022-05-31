Demand in Tech Skills Increasing, Cloud, AI Top Picks: Survey

Tech skilling programmes have gained momentum in India over last two years, reveals the annual Edunet Foundation Impact report. Around 1 lakh youth from unprivileged communities enrolled for tech skill-based programmes in India. Areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity were in high demand amongst the young learners.

Most learners came from backgrounds where quality experiential education is unavailable, the report highlighted. “This lacuna creates disparity in last-mile job acquisitions where they tend to lose out on opportunities that the new job market is creating,” it added.

The report further highlighted that as many as 27,530 school students (mainly between classes 7 to 12) enrolled for online programmes had the opportunity to earn industry supported credentials.

Over one lakh adult learners enrolled into and participated in programmes around technology skilling, with career support. More than 20,000 school students, from more than 4700 schools, benefitted from mentoring through an online platform, the survey added.

Nagesh Singh, Executive Director, Edunet Foundation commented, “With rapid automation of traditional jobs across industries, there is a need for students to enhance and augment their skills for available “new collar jobs”, and the pandemic has accelerated that need. Our familiarity with blended learning approach gave us a head start in finding our balance after the initial phase of turbulence brought in by the pandemic. In 2021 alone, we engaged with 8257 institutions across 20 states directly and the rest of the country through our beneficiaries.”

Edunet Foundation is a non-profit working in the area of skilling, livelihood enhancement and STEM education. Founded in 2015 Edunet Foundation is registered under sections 12AA and 80G of the Income Tax Act. EF has pan India presence with central offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram. With 43 institutes and 298 completed projects, the Tech Saksham Programme has impacted over 2,400 women students and helped them acquire future skills for rewarding careers in technology, says the organisation.

