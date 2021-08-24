Demanding Permanent Status, 5 Teachers Attempted Suicide Outside Education Ministry Building in Kolkata

At least five teachers consumed poison outside the Education Ministry building Bikash Bhawan in Saltlake on Tuesday. Shikhak Aikya Mancho (casual teacher organisation) was protesting outside the ministry office when suddenly five of them consumed poison. They were immediately rushed to the hospital. The situation of the five teachers is critical, told sources.

These teachers work in Shishu Sikha Kendra and Madhyamik Sikha Kendra (Panchayath-based schools). These teachers are hired on a temporary basis and are demanding permanent positions and an increase in pay.

These teachers also protested last week infront of Nabanno (State Secretariat).

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “ They have not done the right thing by consuming poison but at the same time please see what is leading to such incidents. Who is responsible for this?”

Kunal Ghosh spokesperson TMC said “This incident is uncalled for, we hope that they get well as soon as possible but should investigate if anybody instigated them"

Education Minister has reached the spot and sources say all assurance will be given to them.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

