Deputy CM Sisodia Exhort DTU Students to Research on Ways to Reduce Pollution

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday asked the students of Delhi Technological University (DTU) to research on measures to eliminate pollution from the national capital and ensure better life for its residents. He was speaking at the eighth convocation of DTU, and praised it for developing promising engineers and professionals for the country.

“I expect DTU to research measures to eliminate pollution problems from Delhi to make the lives of Delhi residents better. DTU has already been playing a major role in the economic and social development of Delhi and the country," he said at the event.

He praised the students of DTU for playing a major role in the success of the ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ program of the city government, which is being run in Delhi Government Schools.

“Today, more than 32,000 young mentors are supporting children of Delhi Government Schools who need a support system in making informed career choices and counselling. I expect students of DTU to use their skills for bringing in more innovations for betterment of society and development of the country," he added. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the Delhi government’s vision for Delhi is to develop universities of such a level that students of Europe and America dream of studying in universities of Delhi.

“Just like students in our country dream of studying at Harvard in America or in any other country," he said. He said that the Kejriwal government is the only government in the country, which spends 25 per cent of the entire budget on education.

“The government aims to bring Delhi education institutions among the top ranking educational institutions in the world. Because when the level of our university will be high, then the country will also achieve new heights of development," he added. Destiny of any country should be written according to the history of their universities, he said, adding that role of universities in the economic development of any developed nation must be studied to learn more.

Citing the example of Israel, he said that it is a small country but its universities have played a major role in its economic development. “Their education model focuses on developing extreme self confidence in children," he said.

At the convocation, 2,480 students including 2,233 UG, 557 PG and 50 PhD students were awarded degrees. So far in the current session, 242 companies have offered 1,776 jobs to DTU students. The average package so far has been up to Rs 16.50 lakh, an official statement said.

