Despite Being Eligible for Admission to IITs in 2021, Surat Boy Retook GATE 2022 for Dream College

Despite being eligible for admissions at IITs based GATE 2021 score, Vandit Patel a 23-year-old hailing from Surat in Gujarat took GATE again in 2022 to get admission to his ‘dream college’. A graduate of 2020 from Nirma University in electrical engineering with minor in computer science, Patel could not get into his preferred branch based JEE Main score and hence wanted to fulfil his dream at the postgraduate level.

Recalling his childhood, Patel said that he wanted to be a scientist ever since he was in class 7. His father Dr Prakash Patel too is a research scientist. Thus, on clearing GATE 2021 with 842 rank despite being eligible for admissions at IITs in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dhanbad, and Varanasi, Patel decided to take the exam again, aiming for MTech data science from IISc Bangalore or a first-tier IIT.

For his second attempt, Patel claims to have analyzed his mistakes and practices more subject-wise as well as full length test series. He also said that he improved his problem solving abilities and adopted for BYJU’s exam prep test series to gain confidence enough to solve question of any level of difficulty.

He scored All India Rank 2 in electrical or EE paper with 91 marks out of 100 or 996 GATE score. “After my first attempt, even though I could have joined a reputed college and got offers from some too, I knew that I could do better. I had left at least 30 per cent of the total syllabus for my first attempt. If I could get a rank in top 1000 based on that, I knew that a dedicated preparation could help me achieve my goal. My main aim were only three colleges IIT Delhi, Bombay, and IISC," he told News18.com.

Patel has been a bright student throughout his scholastic life, he had scored 93.2 per cent marks in his CBSE board exams. He cracked JEE, however, could not get a rank enough to get subjects of his choice at IITs. With aim of pursuing his subjects, he opted for Nirma University which also offered him scholarship.

After his JEE Mains, Patel was determined not to make the same mistake again during GATE. He claims to have studied subjects in depth based on his interest. He said, “I did not like Chemistry so I gave less time to it. I was careful not to repeat this mistake in GATE. Even though I did not like machines as a subject, I studied it using different modes and dedicated full attention to it. After researching more and more, the subject eventually became one of my favorites."

This made me understand that depending on how we work on a subject, anything and everything can be of interest, said Patel who this time completed the entire syllabus and took at least 50 practice tests for GATE 2022.

